Volunteers for European Championships in Glasgow revealed

The 4000-strong volunteer team for the 2018 sporting event is close to completion.

Glasgow 2018: The team of volunteers. Glasgow 2018

The first members of a 4000-strong team of volunteers for the upcoming European Championships in Glasgow have been unveiled.

Around 10,000 people have applied to volunteer at Glasgow 2018 to work across a diverse range of roles pre, during and post the championships.

The team is now close to completion with more than two-thirds of the roles confirmed and training well underway.

The volunteer roles will be at the heart of the event and the experience offered to athletes, officials, media and spectators as they visit Glasgow and Scotland from August 2 to 12.

The first volunteers were revealed publicly at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery on Tuesday.

Among those announced was Suzy Perez Cameron.

The 31-year-old from Blantyre, said: "I studied events management at university, so to be part of Team 2018, putting theory into practice is fantastic.

"I've been working with Glasgow 2018 since Autumn 2017, supporting the volunteer team throughout the 'skills match' process to recruit a diverse mix of talented people.

"It will be a great couple of weeks and a pleasure to work alongside thousands of other volunteers as part of Team 2018."

Fellow volunteer and sports fan Yash Patel is also thrilled to be chosen.

The 18-year-old from Glasgow, said: "I'm really excited to be part of Team 2018.

"I'm a huge sports fan, so I'm thrilled to be part of such an exciting couple of weeks at the biggest sports event in the city.

"I really enjoy volunteering and last year I went to Ghana to teach and coach sports at a school.

"I'm a real people person so I'm looking forward to chatting with event attendees and passing on my local knowledge."

Applicants were invited to skills match sessions at the end of 2017 by the Glasgow 2018 volunteer team, to determine who would be best suited to each of the available roles.

Communities Secretary Angela Constance said: "Team 2018 will be the face of the European Championships and I am confident that every single member of this team will showcase all that is great about Scotland and its people."

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "I'm sure the fantastic volunteers who make up Team 2018 will be the true champions of Glasgow 2018.

"Their enthusiasm for this fantastic sporting event is overwhelmingly infectious and will provide a warm welcome for visitors."

