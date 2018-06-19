  • STV
  • MySTV

Volunteers for European Championships in Glasgow revealed

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The 4000-strong volunteer team for the 2018 sporting event is close to completion.

Glasgow 2018: The team of volunteers.
Glasgow 2018: The team of volunteers. Glasgow 2018

The first members of a 4000-strong team of volunteers for the upcoming European Championships in Glasgow have been unveiled.

Around 10,000 people have applied to volunteer at Glasgow 2018 to work across a diverse range of roles pre, during and post the championships.

The team is now close to completion with more than two-thirds of the roles confirmed and training well underway.

The volunteer roles will be at the heart of the event and the experience offered to athletes, officials, media and spectators as they visit Glasgow and Scotland from August 2 to 12.

The first volunteers were revealed publicly at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery on Tuesday.

Among those announced was Suzy Perez Cameron.

The 31-year-old from Blantyre, said: "I studied events management at university, so to be part of Team 2018, putting theory into practice is fantastic.

"I've been working with Glasgow 2018 since Autumn 2017, supporting the volunteer team throughout the 'skills match' process to recruit a diverse mix of talented people.

"It will be a great couple of weeks and a pleasure to work alongside thousands of other volunteers as part of Team 2018."

Fellow volunteer and sports fan Yash Patel is also thrilled to be chosen.

The 18-year-old from Glasgow, said: "I'm really excited to be part of Team 2018.

"I'm a huge sports fan, so I'm thrilled to be part of such an exciting couple of weeks at the biggest sports event in the city.

"I really enjoy volunteering and last year I went to Ghana to teach and coach sports at a school.

"I'm a real people person so I'm looking forward to chatting with event attendees and passing on my local knowledge."

Applicants were invited to skills match sessions at the end of 2017 by the Glasgow 2018 volunteer team, to determine who would be best suited to each of the available roles.

Communities Secretary Angela Constance said: "Team 2018 will be the face of the European Championships and I am confident that every single member of this team will showcase all that is great about Scotland and its people."

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "I'm sure the fantastic volunteers who make up Team 2018 will be the true champions of Glasgow 2018.

"Their enthusiasm for this fantastic sporting event is overwhelmingly infectious and will provide a warm welcome for visitors."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.