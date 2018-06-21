Josh Taylor vows to punch his way to world title shot

Scotsman takes on Ukrainian fighter Viktor Postol on Saturday at the Hydro in Glasgow.

Josh Taylor believes he can knock out Viktor Postol on Saturday.

'The Tartan Tornado' is one of the brightest prospects in British boxing and the Scotsman can make the final step towards a dream world title shot with victory over highly ranked Ukrainian fighter Postol at the Hydro in Glasgow.

Taylor said he was confident of not only winning the title eliminator but doing so by inflicting a knockout blow within the 12 rounds.

The 27-year-old from Prestonpans, East Lothian said: "I've got it in me to knock him out. I feel very confident in the way I'm performing at the minute.

"I think I can but we'll wait and see, you never know how it can play out."

If necessary, however, Taylor insisted he was prepared to go the distance.

He said: "I've prepared diligently in the gym for this fight. I've sparred hundreds and hundreds of rounds.

"If it goes 12, I'm more than confident that I'm fit enough.

The Scot is returning to a venue where he has already enjoyed considerable success, winning a Commonwealth gold four years ago and beating Mexican Humberto Soto back in March.

He said of the Hydro: "I love it. Glasgow has been amazing to me ever since the Commonwealth Games.

"Every time I've been in Glasgow I've had great success and a great welcome.

"Even though I just stay along the road in Edinburgh they always make me feel at home here

"It's a great arena and I'm looking to continue my run of success there."