  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland cricket coach Bradburn quits for Pakistan role

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Grant Bradburn is to step down from his position as Scotland cricket coach.

Stepped down: Grant Bradburn has left Scotland for Pakistan.
Stepped down: Grant Bradburn has left Scotland for Pakistan. SNS

Scotland cricket coach Grant Bradburn is to quit the national team after four years in charge to become Pakistan's assistant.

The New Zealander enjoyed notable success in charge of the Scots, leading the team to its first ever victory at a world event by winning a World T20 match and then wins over four full ICC members in the last two years.

Earlier this year, Bradburn's Scotland picked up a memorable win over England, defeating the top-ranked ODI side at The Grange.

His achievements leading the Scottish Saltires drew Pakistan's attention, and the 52-year-old has now been headhunted to replace fielding specialist Steve Rixon.

Bradburn said: "I am extremely proud of the progress the National Team and Cricket Scotland as an organisation have made, which makes it a difficult decision to step away at this time.

"Perhaps the key thing I am most proud of though, is the style of cricket our players are now confidently choosing to play. The brilliant fielding, coupled with an aggressive attitude towards playing positive, attractive, entertaining cricket, I believe is a foundation for success and further growth of the game here in Scotland."

Cricket Scotland are now searching for a new coach.

Malcolm Cannon, Cricket Scotland CEO, said: "Grant Bradburn's departure is a demonstration of the high profile the Scotland men's team has achieved through its continued success over recent years.

"To us, Grant will always be considered a Scot and we wish him the very best of luck and good fortune in his new role as we each move onto a more exciting future."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.