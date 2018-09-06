Scotland cricket coach Bradburn quits for Pakistan role

Grant Bradburn is to step down from his position as Scotland cricket coach.

Scotland cricket coach Grant Bradburn is to quit the national team after four years in charge to become Pakistan's assistant.

The New Zealander enjoyed notable success in charge of the Scots, leading the team to its first ever victory at a world event by winning a World T20 match and then wins over four full ICC members in the last two years.

Earlier this year, Bradburn's Scotland picked up a memorable win over England, defeating the top-ranked ODI side at The Grange.

His achievements leading the Scottish Saltires drew Pakistan's attention, and the 52-year-old has now been headhunted to replace fielding specialist Steve Rixon.

Bradburn said: "I am extremely proud of the progress the National Team and Cricket Scotland as an organisation have made, which makes it a difficult decision to step away at this time.

"Perhaps the key thing I am most proud of though, is the style of cricket our players are now confidently choosing to play. The brilliant fielding, coupled with an aggressive attitude towards playing positive, attractive, entertaining cricket, I believe is a foundation for success and further growth of the game here in Scotland."

Cricket Scotland are now searching for a new coach.

Malcolm Cannon, Cricket Scotland CEO, said: "Grant Bradburn's departure is a demonstration of the high profile the Scotland men's team has achieved through its continued success over recent years.

"To us, Grant will always be considered a Scot and we wish him the very best of luck and good fortune in his new role as we each move onto a more exciting future."