Josh Taylor to fight Ryan Martin in Glasgow showdown

The Scot faces the undefeated American in the Super Series this November.

Date: Taylor fights Martin in November. SNS Group

Josh Taylor will fight Ryan Martin at Glasgow's Hydro in November in his first Super Series bout.

The Scot has signed up to the World Boxing Super Series in the hope of winning and unifying world titles in the knockout tournament.

He'll begin that challenge on home soil at the Hydro on November 3 when he faces undefeated American Martin.

The 25-year-old has a flawless record of 22 wins from 22 professional fights, and won 12 of those by KO.

Talyor goes into the fight with a 13-0-0 record, having raised his profile yet again with a points win over Viktor Postol in June.

Now, the Scot is aiming to take the next step by defeating Martin on his way to the Ali Trophy and world titles.

"I cannot wait for November 3rd in Glasgow," said Taylor. "I'm delighted to be boxing in Scotland in front of my home fans. On November 3rd, the Scots will get to see the World Boxing Super Series show come to town and I will put on a winning performance to keep them singing."

"My team and I believe I can win the Muhammad Ali Trophy and both World Title belts and the first step on that journey is in Glasgow against Ryan Martin. I will be ready."