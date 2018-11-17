Gary Anderson accused of farting during darts victory

His opponent said it will take days for him to get over the stench, which smelt like 'rotten eggs'.

Gary Anderson: He denied leaving the smell.

Normally sports stars will always have an excuse for a poor performance.

But former darts world champion Gary Anderson has been accused of farting his way to victory at the Grand Slam.

The 47-year-old, from Musselburgh, denied leaving a "fragrant smell" during his 10-2 win over Dutchman Wesley Harms.

Harms said it will take days for him to get over the stench, which smelt like "rotten eggs".

Speaking to Dutch TV station RTL7L, he said: "It'll take me two nights to lose this smell from my nose."

But Anderson has hit back, claiming Harms played better when the smell was unleashed.

The two-time world champion said: "If the boy thinks I've farted he's 1010% wrong.

"I swear on my children's lives that it was not my fault.

"I had a bad stomach once on stage before and admitted it. So I'm not going to lie about farting on stage.

"Every time I walked past there was a waft of rotten eggs so that's why I was thinking it was him.

"It was bad. It was a stink, then he started to play better and I thought he must have needed to get some wind out.

"If somebody has done that they need to see a doctor. Seemingly he says it was me but I would admit it."

Anderson now faces German Michael Unterbuchner on Saturday night for a place in the semi-finals.

