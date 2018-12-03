Scott Harrison 'devastated' after comeback fight postponed

The 41-year-old's ring return has been put back after his opponent suffered an injury.

Postponed: Scott Harrison's comeback fight has been pushed back until 2019. SNS

Scott Harrison's boxing comeback has been postponed after his opponent suffered an injury.

The former world featherweight champion was due to make his return to the ring after five years out against Tackie Annan in Glasgow on Saturday.

But Ghanaian fighter Annan has pulled up injured in the build-up, with the entire show at Glasgow Club Bellahouston now put back until "the start of next year".

The 41-year-old Bellshill athlete is said to be "devastated" at the cancellation, according to his father and trainer.

Peter Harrison said: "Scott was really looking forward to this fight, he is devastated.

"He has done a lot of hard over the couple of months, we don't know when the fight will be rescheduled for."

Promoter Lee McCallister added in a social media post: "Absolutely gutted to announce that the Scott Harrison headlined boxing show in Glasgow on December 8 has been put back to the start of next year!

"Gutted for all the fighters who have put in good camps and got themselves in cracking shape to fight.

"Sorry to all the boxing fans who were looking forward to the show and seeing their local favourite fighters in action!"