Colin's in the driving seat after joining historic team

Racer hopes to follow in the footsteps of some of Scotland's best-known drivers.

Colin Noble: Big hopes for the future. STV

By Oliver Dickinson

A young racer hopes to follow in the footsteps of some of Scotland's best-known drivers after joining a historic team.

Colin Noble has signed up with Ecurrie Ecosse, who helped launch the careers of Allan McNish, Dario Franchitti and David Coulthard.

The 22-year-old, from Penicuik near Edinburgh, is currently competing in the European Le Mans Series and the Michelin Cup.

He has always had racing in his blood and hopes to reach the pinnacle of his sport.

Colin said: "When I was a youngster I was always around racing because my dad raced, so I was taken along at an early age to spectate and support.

"Soon as I became old enough to get into go-karting I had to have a go myself.

"I raced for Saltire Motorsports at Larkhall when I was younger, I loved that, but as soon as I was old enough I really wanted to get into cars and single-seaters.

"You never want to think of yourself as doing well, but I was up towards the front in the karts, and then I won the championship."

Colin's sights are set on Le Mans. STV

After success from an early age Colin quickly progressed, before catching the attention of Ecurrie Ecosse.

He said: "Just now I'm competing in the European Le Mans Series and the Michelin Cup which are two and four-hour races respectively.

"I also competed in the British Championship this year, which I won for the second year running.

"We came second in Europe and we are already targeting to go one better next year."

Colin and the team are racing in Asia, where there is a chance they can secure a spot in the Le Mans 24 hours race.

"The dream is Le Mans," he said. "If we win in Asia we receive an entry, that is the dream.

"We are halfway through the championship there, we're currently third with two rounds to go so it's still all to play for.

"For me and the team, Le Mans is the ultimate goal. Ecurrie Ecosse is very famous for its Le Mans wins and it would be very nice to return there with the team."