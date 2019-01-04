  • STV
  • MySTV

Colin's in the driving seat after joining historic team

STV

Racer hopes to follow in the footsteps of some of Scotland's best-known drivers.

Colin Noble: Big hopes for the future.
Colin Noble: Big hopes for the future. STV

By Oliver Dickinson

A young racer hopes to follow in the footsteps of some of Scotland's best-known drivers after joining a historic team.

Colin Noble has signed up with Ecurrie Ecosse, who helped launch the careers of Allan McNish, Dario Franchitti and David Coulthard.

The 22-year-old, from Penicuik near Edinburgh, is currently competing in the European Le Mans Series and the Michelin Cup.

He has always had racing in his blood and hopes to reach the pinnacle of his sport.

Colin said: "When I was a youngster I was always around racing because my dad raced, so I was taken along at an early age to spectate and support.

"Soon as I became old enough to get into go-karting I had to have a go myself.

"I raced for Saltire Motorsports at Larkhall when I was younger, I loved that, but as soon as I was old enough I really wanted to get into cars and single-seaters.

"You never want to think of yourself as doing well, but I was up towards the front in the karts, and then I won the championship."

Colin's sights are set on Le Mans.
Colin's sights are set on Le Mans. STV

After success from an early age Colin quickly progressed, before catching the attention of Ecurrie Ecosse.

He said: "Just now I'm competing in the European Le Mans Series and the Michelin Cup which are two and four-hour races respectively.

"I also competed in the British Championship this year, which I won for the second year running.

"We came second in Europe and we are already targeting to go one better next year."

Colin and the team are racing in Asia, where there is a chance they can secure a spot in the Le Mans 24 hours race.

"The dream is Le Mans," he said. "If we win in Asia we receive an entry, that is the dream.

"We are halfway through the championship there, we're currently third with two rounds to go so it's still all to play for.

"For me and the team, Le Mans is the ultimate goal. Ecurrie Ecosse is very famous for its Le Mans wins and it would be very nice to return there with the team."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.