Gary Anderson 'sorry' after darts semi-final thrashing

Scots star beaten 6-1 by Michael Van Gerwen at the World Championships in London.

Van Gerwen celebrates as Anderson applauds. PA

Gary Anderson said he was "sorry" after being thrashed in the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship.

The Scot went down 6-1 to world number one Michael Van Gerwen at the Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday night.

Anderson was looking to win his third world title, but proved no match for a ferocious Van Gerwen.

The Dutchman raced into a 5-0 lead before dropping his only set of the contest.

Anderson had chances to make it 5-2, but missed crucial doubles.

Van Gerwen will now face English player Michael Smith in the final on Tuesday.

"I think I played really well, Gary couldn't find his form and I took advantage of that," said Van Gerwen.

"The pressure I put on Gary meant he wasn't at his best, I didn't give him any time to breathe with my finishing.

"It's going to be a phenomenal final against Michael and myself, I've got a great record against him and I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm working hard week after week, so I'm glad that I was able to produce my best game on this occasion."