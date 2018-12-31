Gary Anderson 'sorry' after darts semi-final thrashing
Scots star beaten 6-1 by Michael Van Gerwen at the World Championships in London.
Gary Anderson said he was "sorry" after being thrashed in the semi-finals of the World Darts Championship.
The Scot went down 6-1 to world number one Michael Van Gerwen at the Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday night.
Anderson was looking to win his third world title, but proved no match for a ferocious Van Gerwen.
The Dutchman raced into a 5-0 lead before dropping his only set of the contest.
Anderson had chances to make it 5-2, but missed crucial doubles.
Van Gerwen will now face English player Michael Smith in the final on Tuesday.
"I think I played really well, Gary couldn't find his form and I took advantage of that," said Van Gerwen.
"The pressure I put on Gary meant he wasn't at his best, I didn't give him any time to breathe with my finishing.
"It's going to be a phenomenal final against Michael and myself, I've got a great record against him and I'm looking forward to it.
"I'm working hard week after week, so I'm glad that I was able to produce my best game on this occasion."