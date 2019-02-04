Gary Anderson pulls out darts Premier League with injury

Scots two-time world champion says he risks 'long-term damage' if he plays.

Gary Anderson: Suffering from back injury. SNS Group

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson has pulled out of the darts Premier League due to a back injury.

The Scot said he risked "long-term damage" if he played in the event, which is due to start on Thursday in Newcastle and visit Glasgow the following week.

Anderson, who also missed last weekend's season-opening Masters tournament, said he had been advised to rest for a few weeks.

"I'm sorry to the fans that I won't be there this year, I'm as gutted as anybody to have to miss out," said Anderson.

"I've really tried to get myself right for the Premier League but it just hasn't been physically possible because I'm in such pain when I even try and have a little practice and it would risk long-term damage if I was to do anything other than rest and undergo treatment at the moment.

"This isn't a decision I've taken lightly but I don't want to let the fans and myself down by putting in performances well below what is expected of me due to my injury.

"My physio has advised me to rest for a few weeks to increase my chances of coming back stronger for the rest of the year and reduce the likelihood of me suffering repeated problems."