Glasgow to host cycling's new World Championships

Inaugural combined World Championships will take place in the city in 2023.

13 exiting world championships are coming together.

Glasgow will become the first city to host the inaugural combined World Championships in 2023, cycling's world governing body the UCI has announced.

The event will bring together 13 existing world championships for the first time, including road, track, BMX and mountain biking, turning the host city "into a true world cycling capital" according to UCI president David Lappartient.

He said: "I am delighted that the UCI has today awarded the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships to Glasgow and Scotland.

"The creation and the implementation of this event was one of the commitments I had made during my campaign for UCI presidency and I am proud to have fulfilled it."

Tourism secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "As the first ever host of this event, Scotland will cement its position as a leader and innovator in the planning and delivery of major sporting events.

"It builds upon the successes of the 2014 Commonwealth Games, the 2014 Ryder Cup and last year's European Championships.

"Our overall aim is for Scotland to become one of Europe's top cycling nations with cycling firmly embedded across Scotland as the favoured way to travel to school and work, as an enjoyable leisure activity and an efficient way to improve health."

