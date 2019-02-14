Durrant wants Scots support after replacing Gary Anderson

The BDO champion was chosen as the Flying Scotsman's replacement for the Premier League in Glasgow.

Glen Durrant: He can't wait for Glasgow.

Glen Durrant hopes to win over the Scottish crowd after replacing Gary Anderson for the Premier League darts in Glasgow.

The three-time BDO world champion was chosen as the Flying Scotsman's replacement after crossing the darting divide to join the PDC.

Anderson said he risked "long-term damage" if he played in the event after suffering a back injury.

His injury has opened the door to nine "contenders" and Durrant steps in on Thursday to replace him against Daryl Gurney in Glasgow.

The 48-year-old said the Hydro was one of the best venues he could have wished for to make his Premier League debut.

He said: "I'm delighted to be in Glasgow and I have done a lot of work in Scotland.

"I have seen the venue for the first time and I'm super excited.

Darts: The BDO world champion is relishing coming to Scotland.

"I have had pressure on me for five years being the BDO number one so I'm used to the target that's on my back.

"It will be an incredible crowd and if I can't enjoy the Premier League in Glasgow then why am I playing darts?

"I love being in Scotland, I love working in Scotland, Glasgow are great people, whether they're for or against me, that's all part of the experience for me."

The Teessider, who has thanked Scots star Peter Wright for giving him advice ahead of the night, has been tipped as a possible Premier League regular next year.

He believes a win on Thursday would set him up for greater achievements in the PDC.

"I would love to do really well as I've heard the crowd noise here and excitement is as good as anywhere in the Premier League," he said.

"Gary knows I'm a huge fan of his.

"Rob Cross and Peter Wright have been tremendous in their advice.

"The bottom line is when I get on that stage it will be me who throws the darts.

"If I win, it cements what's been an amazing eight weeks. I can't describe how good it has been."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.