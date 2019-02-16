Laura Muir breaks 31-year-old British indoor mile record 

The Scot posted the third fastest indoor mile time of all time to win the race.

Speed: Muir recorded the third fastest ever women's indoor mile time. SNS

Scot Laura Muir smashed a 31-year-old British record as she won the women's indoor mile in Birmingham.

The Olympian crossed the line in four minutes 18.75 seconds, breaking Kirsty Wade's long-standing mark of 4:23.86 in emphatic fashion.

Muir's time is the third fastest indoors mile time in history, only bettered by Ethiopian great Genzebe Dibaba and Romanian Doina Melinte.

The 25-year-old is preparing to defend her 1500m and 3000m European indoor titles on home soil in Glasgow next month.

She told the BBC: "I knew I was in great shape. It was about winning the race, but also about running fast.

"I'm so chuffed to get the record on home soil. I knew the spilt halfway and knew I was there and thereabouts. The crowd were fantastic."