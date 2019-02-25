Gary Anderson returns from injury to defend UK Open title

The two-time world champion will make his first competitive appearance of 2019.

Return: Gary Anderson is to make his comeback at the UK Open. SNS

Gary Anderson will make a return from injury when he defends his UK Open title this weekend.

The two-time world darts champion missed the Masters and is skipping the entire Premier League after undergoing treatment for a long-standing back problem.

Doubts had been cast as to whether the Flying Scotsman would recover in time to feature in Minehead from March 1-3.

He hasn't played since losing to Michael Van Gerwen in the World Championships semi-finals in December.

The world's top 32 players - including Anderson and world champion Van Gerwen - come into the event in Friday evening's fourth round.