Gary Anderson returns from injury to defend UK Open title
The two-time world champion will make his first competitive appearance of 2019.
Gary Anderson will make a return from injury when he defends his UK Open title this weekend.
The two-time world darts champion missed the Masters and is skipping the entire Premier League after undergoing treatment for a long-standing back problem.
Doubts had been cast as to whether the Flying Scotsman would recover in time to feature in Minehead from March 1-3.
He hasn't played since losing to Michael Van Gerwen in the World Championships semi-finals in December.
The world's top 32 players - including Anderson and world champion Van Gerwen - come into the event in Friday evening's fourth round.