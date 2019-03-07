Olympic champion Callum Skinner retires from cycling

The 26-year-old from Edinburgh won gold at the Rio games in 2016.

Olympic champion Callum Skinner has announced his retirement from elite cycling.

Skinner, from Edinburgh, won a gold medal for Great Britain at the Rio games in 2016 and last competed at the Commonwealth Games last year.

In a post on his website, the 26-year-old said he would focus on campaigning for changes to sports governance, LGBT rights and encouraging people to take up cycling.

Skinner said: "Today, I would like to announce I am calling time on my elite cycling career.

"It's been a long and amazing journey, starting out in the cold of Meadowbank, Edinburgh, in 2006 to peaking at the Olympic Velodrome in the Team Sprint at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016.

"Cycling has been very good to me, I've made lifelong friends and realised my dream for which I am eternally privileged.

"I appreciate that 26 might seem to many quite young to be transitioning away from the track, but I have never considered myself just an athlete; I consider myself far more than that.

"Cycling is my first love and it was the ideal place with the perfect opportunities to focus my drive to achieve great things.

"Now, on 7/3/19, I'm looking for a new challenge, my next Olympics."

