John Henderson relishing 'dream' Premier League debut

The Scot is to face Michael Van Gerwen on home turf for his Premier League debut.

John Henderson said his previous win over Michael Van Gerwen shows he can defy the odds and grasp his chance in darts' Premier League.

The Huntly-born player has stepped in to replace fellow Scot Gary Anderson, who withdrew from the competition due to a back injury, for the fixture in Aberdeen.

Henderson faces darts' toughest test on Thursday when he faces world number one Van Gerwen.

The 45-year-old acknowledged the size of the task which lies ahead, but insisted he will use his shock win over the Dutchman at the Grand Prix in 2017 as inspiration ahead of the match.

He said: "MVG is the best in the world, there is never an easy time to play Michael.

"With him losing last week, he will want to put that right.

"I just have to play my normal game and hopefully that is enough to beat Michael.

"I beat him a couple of years back in the Grand Prix, it was a completely different environment.

"But I have beaten him on a big stage, I believe I have the game to do it again."

Henderson is one of nine 'contenders' selected to fill the void left by Anderson's absence.

The world number 28 said he will savour the atmosphere when he takes to the oche on home soil.

He continued: "It is going to be a great occasion, playing in-front of my home crowd.

"I've also dreamt of playing in the Premier League, I watch it every Thursday.

"Now I am getting my chance, it is unfortunate for Gary but I'm really looking forward to it."