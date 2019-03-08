Henderson eyes Premier League spot after 'phenomenal' draw

The Scot pulled off an upset in Aberdeen by holding Michael van Gerwen to a 6-6 draw.

John Henderson says an unforgettable draw with Michael van Gerwen in Aberdeen has left him to crave a regular spot in darts' Premier League.

The Huntly-born player grasped his chance after stepping in for Gary Anderson by holding world number one Michael van Gerwen to a 6-6 draw.

Henderson received a raucous reception on home soil before fighting back from 5-2 down to frustrate MVG.

He said: "I've never experienced anything like it and I don't think I ever will again in my darting career, it will live with me forever.

"When I first got told I was going to be playing in Aberdeen the hairs on the back of my neck stood up and it was truly an honour to take Gary's place.

"I loved the bagpipes during the walk-on but it was hard for me to hear them because the crowd were so loud; they were absolutely fantastic for me and I want to thank every one of them.

"I've played in great atmospheres at Ally Pally and the Winter Gardens but that was just phenomenal, and to draw with the best player in the world in your hometown just left me speechless.

"I felt a little bit nervous because I was so desperate to play well for the fans, even if I got beat 7-0 I just wanted to play well and thankfully I think I made everyone's night."

Henderson said his first taste of Premier League action had wetted his appetite for a regular run in the competition.

"My goal now is to qualify for the Premier League by right, this has given me the appetite for more," he added.

"I know I'm getting on a bit and there are some great young lads coming through, but you never know.

"I'll take a lot from this and hopefully kick on for the rest of the season and win my first ranking title, and once I get over that line I could go on to win many."