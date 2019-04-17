Josh Taylor eyes belt as Ivan Baranchyk fight confirmed

The Scot will fight in the the World Boxing Super Series semi-final next month.

Taylor stopped undefeated American Ryan Martin in his last fight. SNS Group

Josh Taylor has said he plans to "rip the belt off" IBF super lightweight champions Ivan Baranchyk as the fight between the pair was confirmed to take place in Glasgow next month.

There had been doubts cast over Baranchyk's participation in the World Boxing Super Series semi-final at the Hydro on May 18, with the Belarusian citing a financial dispute as a reason for not taking part.

Baranchyk confirmed on Wednesday that he would be fighting Taylor in a competition designed to deliver an undisputed super lightweight champion.

In a post on his Instagram account, Baranchyk said: "I look forward to fighting Josh Taylor on May 18."

That prompted an instant reply from Taylor, who said: "I'm glad Baranchyk is coming Glasgow to fight.

"Can't wait to rip the belt off you and send you homeward to think again."

Taylor is undefeated in 14 professional fights, with 12 wins inside the distance, while Baranchyk has 19 wins and no defeats, with 12 KOs on his record.