Scotland cricketer Con de Lange dies after brain tumour

The all-rounder helped raise thousands of pounds for charity after his diagnosis.

Con de Lange: Played in historic Scottish victories. SNS Group

Scotland cricketer Con de Lange has died at the age of 38.

The all-rounder announced in October that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

In recent months, he helped raise thousands of pounds for the Brain Tumour Charity.

De Lange - who was married with two young children - first became ill while on Scotland duty in 2017, but only went public following the death of a friend.

He captained Scotland to historic wins over Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

De Lange played for two years on the county circuit with Northamptonshire and enjoyed successful periods in Scotland with Ferguslie and Clydesdale.

Tony Brian, chair of Cricket Scotland, said "Con's death at such an early age is a tragedy.

"He was a great servant to cricket in Scotland as well as South Africa and elsewhere, not just in the national team but also at regional and club level with his infectious and inspirational commitment, both as player and coach.

"But above all, we will remember Con the man - competitive, committed and the ultimate team player, someone with unshakeable principles and integrity.

"He will be greatly missed and very fondly remembered by many throughout the world of cricket."

De Lange is survived by his wife Claire and their two children, Daisy and Rory.

