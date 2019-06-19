  • STV
Murray's doubles partner denies match-fixing claims

Feliciano Lopez says he's innocent and was unaware of any investigation.

Feliciano Lopez: The player has denied allegations against him.
Andy Murray's doubles partner at Queen's, Feliciano Lopez, has strongly denied allegations he was involved in a match-fixing scam at Wimbledon two years ago.

On Tuesday, Spanish media outlet, El Confidencial, named Lopez as being under suspicion of match-fixing, alongside partner Marc Lopez.

But on the eve of his match with Murray at Queen's, the Spaniard insisted the claims are not true.

"Following reports in the media that mention my name and my partner's Marc Lopez, I feel it is important to come to you and absolutely deny any link with the events described in relation to the allegations of match-fixing," he said. "Unfortunately, all tennis players are public figures and have our good name used beyond our control.

"For that reason, I will do everything within my power to defend myself against any such false accusations. Marc and I immediately contacted the TIU (Tennis Integrity Unit) to fully cooperate and they have confirmed there had been no investigation about that match at Wimbledon 2017.

"We have full faith in the TIU and the role they play in protecting our sport. I have always believed in the values of fair play.

"It has been the case during my long career and I stand for the integrity of the game which is so important. I am now focused on giving my best as always and play with 100 per cent focus at Queen's.

"I found the story on the internet, that is how I found out. It's not easy when you find yourself in an article which says you might be a match fixer, but I believe that I didn't do anything wrong so of course it's not easy."

Murray is 'pain free and feeling great'

Weather permitting, Lopez and Murray are scheduled to face top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah on Thursday.

The 2017 singles champion says he's looking forward to partnering the Scot.

"I'm so excited about playing with Andy," he said. "Since we agreed to play, I've told everyone it's a very exciting moment for me. Andy is one of the best players in the history of tennis and I'm very lucky to be playing with him this week.

"I won here [at Queen's]. It is a special place for me.

"When we train together he [Murray] seems to be okay. His hip is pain free and he is feeling great,but you never know... he hasn't played for five or six months. He went through surgery and it's tough to say.

"We don't have any expectations. We have to be realistic - it's his first match. We haven't played together before, but I think we can play good tennis - grass is a good surface for our games."

Murray will partner Marcelo Melo at Eastbourne next week, but has yet to reveal his doubles partner at Wimbledon.

Lopez was non committal when asked if he could team up with the former world number one at SW19. "For the moment we are only committed to this week and then we will see. I would be more than happy to play with Andy any other week."

Murray and Lopez were originally scheduled to play at Queen's Club on Wednesday, but a complete washout postponed their match by 24 hours.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.