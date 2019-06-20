Murray 'in decent shape' but says he may be worst on court

Andy Murray is managing his expectations as he prepares to return to competitive tennis.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6050411995001-andy-murray.jpg" />

Andy Murray has said that he's looking forward to getting back to competitive tennis but isn't setting unrealistic expectations for his return.

The Scot will make his return after a second hip operation when he takes to the court alongside Feliciano Lopez to play doubles at Queen's.

The pair have been drawn to face number one seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah but for Murray, the occasion is more about how he has progressed.

"I'm just happy to be back playing again," he said. "I didn't know what to expect when I had the operation at the start of the year.

"I'm enjoying my tennis, I'm pain-free and looking forward to it.

"You always want to have done more and be better prepared but I've got quite a decent amount of time on the grass and practised quite a lot of doubles.

"I should be in decent shape. I'm not expecting too much and will probably end up being the worst player on the court.

"I'll give my best and see what happens."

The former world number one had been facing retirement before surgery so his return has brought widespread excitement and Murray is appreciative of the support he's received.

"It's nice the support I've always had in Scotland," he said. "It's been amazing and I hope they enjoy the match today. I'll try and keep going."