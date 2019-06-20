  • STV
Murray optimistic about future after winning return

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

Andy Murray and Feliciano Lopez beat the top seeds in their first match at Queen's.

Andy Murray has said that he has plenty to be optimistic about after making a winning return to competitive tennis at Queen's.

The Scot hadn't played since undergoing a second hip operation in January but he paired with Lopez to knock out number one seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in a 7-6 6-3 win.

Murray seemed to be enjoying himself as he got back in the groove after a lengthy lay-off where he didn't know if he could play again.

"I expected to enjoy the match because I had told myself I was going to regardless," he said.

"I spoke a bit about that with my coach and my team, regardless of the result you need to make sure you enjoy this because a few months ago I had no clue if I would be back playing on a court.

"To feel as well as I did there - not perfect in terms of everything, but pain-free? I enjoyed it. Feli played extremely well too, which helped.

"Obviously nice to win too but for me that wasn't the number one priority tonight."

'I feel optimistic about the future. I don't know how long it will take to get to that level but hopefully not too long.'
Andy Murray

Murray didn't put any timeframes on a return to singles but said that he was taking all the positives he could and saw a huge difference from when he played with injury.

"I learned quite a bit tonight," he said. "In terms of how I expected to be the worst player on the court and to not feel particularly good on the court.

"I was prepared to feel that way, which was probably the case in the first set. But I think I started to feel better in the second and started to serve a bit better, see the returns a bit better.

"I have zero discomfort in my hip after the match, Like nothing.

"If I had done this last year, I would be aching, throbbing and feel bad the next day.

"I feel optimistic about the future. I don't know how long it will take to get to that level but hopefully not too long."

Murray also revealed that he will partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Wimbledon but has been turned down by several women he has approached to play mixed doubles. He has already confirmed that he will play next at Eastbourne with Marcelo Melo.

