Andy Murray could face brother Jamie after Wimbledon draw

The brothers could meet in the third round of the doubles competition.

Murray and Lopez were winners at Queen's Club Championship. Getty Images

Andy Murray and Pierre-Hugues Herbert will play fellow unseeded pair Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert in the first round of the men's doubles at Wimbledon next week.

The draw has set up a potential family clash with Jamie Murray and doubles partner Neal Skupski possible third round opponents if both pairs get through their early rounds.

Andy Murray is continuing his comeback from hip surgery having thought in January that he would have to retired from competitive tennis.

He returned at Queen's where he and Feliciano Lopez were surprise champions. At Eastbourne this week he and Marcelo Melo were defeated in the first round by Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal.

Murray has not put a date on his return to singles competition, saying that he will continue to monitor his progress and fitness.

"I'm feeling good, pretty much pain free and enjoying just training, practising, improving all the time just now," he said earlier this month.

"I don't think when Wimbledon finishes that I will just step on to the singles court the following week and everything's good.

"At this moment I've been progressing all of the time. At some stage it's probably going to plateau for a while before I'm able to kick on.

"I hope at some stage this year I would be able to get back to playing singles again. I'm not really interested in putting a time limit on it because I'm quite happy just now.

"So I don't need to play singles after Wimbledon or at the US Open to, you know, enjoy doing what I'm doing just now.