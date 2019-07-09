  • STV
Oar-some: Scots schoolboys to represent Team GB in rowing

STV

The 16-year-olds from Aberdeen will take on France in Nottingham on Thursday.

By Ben Philip

Four Scottish schoolboys have been selected to represent Great Britain in rowing.

Oscar Forbes, Ashley Geddes, Archie Innes and Matthew Hughson were successful at a recent trial held at 2012 Olympic Venue, Dorney Lake in London.

The 16-year-olds from Aberdeen faced stiff competition from the UK's best rowers in their age category, but were crowned the fastest by a full two seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

The boys only recently took up an interest in the sport following a Learn To Row Summer camp on the River Dee.

Matthew, who attends Aberdeen Grammar School, said: "For the past few years we have been working as an eight developing our skills to go down to London and race in the big regattas.

"Just coming up to the trial we split into our four and luckily managed to get selected."

The boys who are part of the Aberdeen Rowing Schools Association will now lock oars with France in the J-16 competition in Nottingham on Thursday.

Oscar Forbes, Ashley Geddes, Archie Innes and Matthew Hughson will represent Team GB. STV

An event which has seen many of the UK's top rowers secure their first Team GB vest.

And while the coxless four are confident in their own abilities, they admit they have little knowledge of their French counterparts.

Archie, who attends Harlaw Academy, said: "We have one time for them, but we have no idea under what conditions their time is from.

"We're going to find out on the day how quick they are and hopefully we're quicker."

The Granite City is no stranger to rowing success in recent years. Dame Katherine Grainger, who grew up in Aberdeenshire, is Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian.

The youngsters who train six days a week are aware of the hard work required to come home victorious.

Archie added: "It's quite rare for rowing medals at international regattas to be won by Scottish people, so it would be a really big deal for us and the club to have that silverware back here and not in England."

Bryan Steel, a coach at the Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association, said: "It was a brilliant win. You can't take it away from them.

"It was an absolutely terrific race and they deserve to be there. They are an incredibly talented bunch and deserve all the luck they can get."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.