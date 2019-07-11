Scots schoolboy rowers defeat France in Team GB debut

The 16-year-olds from Aberdeen were chosen to take on France in Nottingham.

Rowers: Aberdeen schoolboys win Team GB debut.

Reporting by Ben Philip.

Four Scottish schoolboys who were called up to represent Great Britain in rowing have defeated France in their Team GB debut.

Oscar Forbes, Ashley Geddes, Archie Innes and Matthew Hughson were selected following recent trials held in the 2012 Olympic Venue, Dorney Lake in London.

The 16-year-olds from Aberdeen faced stiff competition from the UK's best rowers in their age category, but were crowned the fastest by a full two seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

In their debut they helped Team GB overcome the French by 10-4 in the J16 competition held in Nottingham on Thursday.

The boys only recently took up an interest in the sport following a Learn To Row Summer camp on the River Dee.

Matthew, who attends Aberdeen Grammar School, said: "For the past few years we have been working as an eight developing our skills to go down to London and race in the big regattas.

"Just coming up to the trial we split into our four and luckily managed to get selected."

The Granite City is no stranger to rowing success in recent years. Dame Katherine Grainger, who grew up in Aberdeenshire, is Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian.

