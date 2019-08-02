Swimmer Scott defends podium snub as he calls for clean sport

Duncan Scott refused to shake hands with a Chinese swimmer who had tested positive for drugs.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6067344645001-duncan-scott.jpg" />

Scots swimming star Duncan Scott has said his decision to snub a Chinese swimmer who had tested positive for drugs was a stance to highlight the need to clean up sport completely.

The Scots swimmer won his first individual world medal and was part of the gold medal-winning relay team at the World Championships in South Korea last week.

But he also made headlines when he refused to take to the podium, or shake hands with, 200m freestyle winner Sun Yang.

Sun was banned for doping in 2014 and is currently fighting another ban from the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The Chinese star took exception to Scott's stance and bawled in his face as he left the stage, calling him a loser.

Scott says he wasn't targeting Sun personally but felt he had to make a statement as the sport was failing to address problems.

'I took the stance that I wouldn't shake his hand at the podium but it was nothing really to with him or with China - it was more about clean sport and promoting clean sport.' Duncan Scott

"I took the stance that I wouldn't shake his hand at the podium," Scott told STV. "But it was nothing really to with him or with China.

"It was more about clean sport and promoting clean sport."

"There is an issue, and there is an issue across sport.

"I would like to think that swimming isn't that bad but there are sports in the past that have been bad and are labelled for doping and not clean.

"Regardless, my stance wasn't about trying to call people out or say some sports are worse than others. It was to signify that i would like to be a part of a sport that is clean."

Scott says he doesn't have answers to how drug cheats should be punished but says each case should be treated on its merits with the aim of cleaning up the sport.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.