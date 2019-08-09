Tour of Scotland cycling abandoned due to 'extreme weather'

Organisers and police ruled that conditions on the Dundee-Dunfermline stage weren't safe.

Some of the world's top cyclists are taking part. SNS

Cycling's inaugural women's Tour of Scotland has been abandoned on the first day due to "extreme weather".

Organisers and Police Scotland said conditions weren't safe for cyclists racing from Dundee to Dunfermline.

Many of the top teams in the world, including some of the best competitors from Great Britain and Scotland, are taking part in the three-day event.

Tour organisers said: "Due to extreme weather conditions we have taken the unfortunate decision together with Police Scotland and the other relevant authorities to abandon today's stage.

"Conditions have proven impossible due to heavy sections of standing water. Rider safety is therefore paramount and conditions were no longer safe to continue."

The new tour has been lauded for offering prize money equivalent to a men's race and was expected to attract 100,000 spectators over the weekend.

The second stage from Glasgow to Perth is still scheduled to go ahead on Saturday.

Heavy rain has soaked huge parts of the country on Friday, causing travel disruption and flooding.

