Major athletics championships coming to Glasgow next year

City to host Indoor Grand Prix and British Indoor Championships in February at Emirates.

World's top athletics to race in Glasgow next year SNS Group

Scottish 800m runner Guy Learmonth says a "massive" fortnight for athletics in Scotland will be the perfect springboard for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Commonwealth athlete Learmonth has welcomed the news that Glasgow will stage two major indoor events in February 2020.

"My first championships was the Glasgow Commonwealth Games," said Learmonth. "I thought they would be almost once in a lifetime, these big sporting events in Glasgow.

"But we've had the European Indoors last time, now we've got the Indoor Grand Prix and then the week after - for the first time ever - the British Championships are here.

'It's incredible. It's amazing that so many big sporting events are coming to Scotland and coming to Glasgow' Guy Learmonth

"It's incredible. It's amazing that so many big sporting events are coming to Scotland and coming to Glasgow. It's amazing to be a part of that."

The Grand Prix will take place on February 15, 2020, and the Indoor Championships will come to the city for the first time the following weekend.

Learmonth added: "It's massive. Everything's leading into Tokyo so it's going to be a great springboard having two big races in such an important year.

"I really want to capitalise on these and run well. Now there's an extra motivation to run well in front of a home crowd."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.