Hammer thrower Mark Dry in clear after doping charge

The 31-year-old, twice a bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games, was charged with tampering.

Cleared: Hammer thrower Mark Dry. SNS

Hammer thrower Mark Dry has been cleared of an anti-doping rule violation which could have resulted in a four-year ban.

The 31-year-old, twice a bronze medallist for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games, had been charged with tampering with the anti-doping process by UK Anti-Doping after initially lying about why he was not at the address he had provided in his 'whereabouts' information for October 15, 2018.

He was provisionally suspended in May of this year.

However, the National Anti-Doping Panel has ruled that the lie did not constitute tampering, in part because no sanctions would have been forthcoming for the filing failure, which was a first offence.

Three 'whereabouts' filing failures within a 12-month period can result in a ban.

The panel found that there had been no subversion of the doping control process and found that, although the initial information provided by Dry was false, it was not fraudulent.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.