Taylor: If Prograis wants a 'dog fight' he'll get chinned

The Scottish boxer says there is only one way Saturday's world title fight is going to end.

Taylor believes he'll be lifting the Ali Trophy on Saturday. SNS Group

Josh Taylor has warned Regis Prograis that trying to turn Saturday's world title fight into a scrap will end badly for the American, with the Scot confident that he can land a knockout blow.

The clash at the O2 Arena in London sees the two super-lightweights go toe-to-toe with the IBF and WBA titles on the line, as well as the prestigious Ali Trophy.

With both boxers holding undefeated records and fearsome reputations, the event is being anticipated as one of the fights of the year. Taylor believes he has the all-round skills to hand Prograis his first defeat and continue his own rise.

"The two best lads in the division are going for it," he said. "We are both undefeated, we are both hungry, both hungry for more success so it's going to be a real interesting fight. I'm all about my speed, reactions and timing.

"My footwork is very good. I can offset you with feints and timing, but I punch real hard as well for someone of my size.

'If he tries to make it a 'dog fight', tries to walk me down and drag me into a fight, he is getting chinned. I will knock him spark out.' Josh taylor

"I wouldn't say I was a concussive, one-punch knockout artist, but I know if I hit you, you're either going down or you're going to be hurt and in trouble. So, I definitely think I can do a bit of everything."

Taylor believes that while the pair may show off their ability and cunning and put on a display for fans, there's always the possibility that he and Prograis end up in s a stand-up brawl. If that comes to pass the Prestonpans fighter says he can end things quickly.

"We'll just have to wait and see how he comes out when that first bell rings," he said. "We can predict how he is going to fight and things like that, but you never know until that bell rings.

"It might be a skilful match throughout the entire fight, or we could just lock horns and fight, or a bit of both. You never know.

"I'm very confident that I can outbox him and outfight him as well. I can't see anything other than a Josh Taylor win.

"If he tries to make it a 'dog fight', tries to walk me down and drag me into a fight, he is getting chinned. I will knock him spark out."

