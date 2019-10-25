  • STV
Taylor mocks Prograis for struggling to make weight

STV

Josh Taylor says he is more than ready for the unification fight and Ali Trophy decider.

Josh Taylor mocked opponent Regis Prograis for struggling to make the weight for their super-lightweight unification bout at the O2 Arena on Saturday. 

American Prograis, the WBA and WBC champion, needed to take off his shorts before making the 10-stone limit, having initially weighed in at one ounce over. 

Scotland's IBF champion Taylor, who weighed in seven ounces under, told Sky Sports: "I made it easy, he looks like he's on his feet, dead. He's getting planted tomorrow. He's getting planted. 

"I'm all good. I'm just ready to fight, nice and relaxed. I can't wait to go and I can't wait to do a number on this mouth-piece. 

"I can't wait. I'm going to shut his mouth up. He's going to sleep and he's going to go back to America with his tail between his legs." 

Taylor, 28, who won Commonwealth Games gold at Glasgow 2014, is undefeated in 15 professional fights, including 12 knockouts. He has scored notable victories against Ohara Davies, Miguel Vazquez, Viktor Postol and most recently Ivan Baranchyk, who he beat in Glasgow in May to take the IBF title. Saturday's showdown is also the final of the division's World Boxing Super Series with the winner set to lift the Muhammad Ali Trophy. 

"I've dreamed about this since this tournament came about," Taylor added. "I've visualised winning this and lifting that trophy a million times over in my head. It's in touching distance now and I'm going to grab it with both hands. I can't wait." 

Prograis, from New Orleans, has knocked out 20 of his opponents in a 24-0 professional career record. 

The 30-year-old, who has spent the last three weeks in England preparing for the fight, insisted there had been no problem making the weight. 

"No I wasn't struggling at all, I'm good," he said. "A miscalculation I guess, but I'm good. As you can see, everything good. I'm going to beat the s*** out of him tomorrow." 

The two fighters were involved in an animated verbal exchange for the cameras after the weigh-in and Prograis added: "We were cursing and we were swearing. 

I'm saying I'm going to stop him, he's saying he's going to stop me. It's going to be a bloody fight. "I'm sure it's going to be a bloody fight. Somebody's going to have to throw the towel in because I'm going to stop him, guaranteed." 

Prograis told the PA news agency: "I guarantee it's not a 50-50. I'm going to show people, I'm really going to prove how I good I really am. 

"But he's a real good fighter and he's a real good champion, I respect him 100 per cent. 

"For me, throughout my whole career I always had a chip on my shoulder because of stuff like this - people saying it's a 50-50 fight - and I'm going to prove to people it's not."

