Josh Taylor unifies IBF and WBA titles with points victory

The Edinburgh born fighter secured a victory over Regis Prograis in London on Saturday.

Taylor: Unified titles with points decision. Getty Images

Josh Taylor has unified the IBF and WBA super-lightweight titles after a hard fought victory over Regis Prograis in London.

The Edinburgh-born fighter beat the American on points after 12 rounds in the sold-out O2 arena on Saturday night.

Two of the three judges made Taylor the winner with scores of 115-113 and 117-112 in his favour with the third scoring it as a 114-114 draw.

The 28-year-old now remains undefeated after 16 fights.

Earlier in the night, Taylor's fellow Scot Ricky Burns had lost out to Lee Selby in a majority decision after a close lightweight content.

The Welshman started strongly, but Burns defied his 36-year-old legs to come back into the bout, which saw both men trade blows after the bell had gone at the end of the fifth round.

In the end, former IBF featherweight world champion Selby edged out his old sparing partner with the three judges scoring it 115-115, 116-112 and 116-113.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.