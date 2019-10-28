  • STV
Taylor dreams of unifying titles on summer night in Edinburgh

STV

Josh Taylor says he's coming to terms with his world title success but plans for more belts.

Success story: Josh Taylor.

Josh Taylor has said he wants to use his latest success as the platform to unify the super lightweight division and the retire as the undisputed champion.

The Scot beat Regis Prograis on points in a stunning fight at the O2 Arena on Saturday, taking home the IBF and WBA belts as well as the prestigious Ali Trophy.

Taylor admitted he was still coming to terms with the reaction to his fight and the overwhelming volume of messages congratulating him on his achievement.

The 28-year-old has only 16 fights to his name and he reflected on his rapid rise, saying he couldn't have scripted a more rewarding career so far.

"I always believed I would become a world champion," Taylor told STV. "But if you had told me in 2015 that I was going to be unified world champion and have all these belts then I would have thought you were exaggerating. It's unbelievable.

"If I was to sit down and pick how my career would go, I don't think I could have done it better.

"It's just been a rapid uphill rise to the top. I just want to stay here now for the rest of my career and retire on top on my terms, then sail off into the sunset."

Taylor doesn't plan to rest on his laurels. The Prestonpans fighter is targeting WBO and WBC belt-holder Jose Ramirez next.

"That would be an undisputed fight for all four belts in the division," Taylor said. "I could really call myself the number one and the king of the division.

"One world champion, that's what I want to do. First undisputed champion in Scotland since Ken Buchanan."

And though the glamour of fighting in America has it's allure, there's already a home setting in mind.

"I would love it to be in Scotland," he said. "Edinburgh Castle or Easter Road.

"If it was to be America then Madison Square Garden or see my name up in bright lights in Las Vegas. That's the Mecca of boxing.

"If it's over there then that would be brilliant but here at the Castle or at Easter Road in the middle of the summer on a beautiful day then it would be iconic.

"And great for Scotland because it would be the first time they had ever seen anything like it."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.