Katie Archibald aiming to impress on home soil in World Cup

The Olympic champions says she's nervous ahead of the event but proud to show off.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6100748677001-katie-archibald.jpg" />

Katie Archibald is aiming to impress with Team GB as the World Cup arrives in Glasgow and gives her the opportunity to race at her home venue.

The Olympic and World champion is in competition at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome this weekend and says the event has personal importance to her as well as being a world-class test.

Archibald admitted to having butterflies knowing that a Scottish crowd will be cheering her on.

"[The home crowd] gives me a lot more nerves," she told STV. "It's a good thing, it proves how important it is to me.

"It puts on a lot of pressure because all of your family is there, a lot of your friends are there.

"My brother is racing, my brother's girlfriend is racing, my boyfriend works at Scottish Cycling. it feels like everyone I know is going to be there and it's going to be a big deal."

The 25-year-old started hard track cycling in 2012 and says that the opening of the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome was key to her becoming a success and she was eager to show others a venue she was proud to call home.

"It feels very special to come to this facility with my teammates and show off the building that sent me into this career," she said.

"The Glasgow velodrome opened in 2012 far ahead of the 2014 Commonwealth Games and that's not really typical of these kind of facilities.

"The Glasgow velodrome opened to the public before the London 2012 velodrome so that makes me really proud of the city and to be riding on these boards."

And Archibald is also itching to get into competition to show what she can do, picking the Madison as the event that fans should keep an eye on.

We've been watching the racing last weekend in Minsk which was the first round of the World Cup and this is round two," she explained. "I've been at home training watching everyone else knock ten bells out of each other so I've kind of been waiting to get on the start line.

"So I'm quite nervous but that's nothing new and I'm still going to go out and race hard.

"The Madison on Sunday afternoon is what I'm most looking forward to. That's the new focus of this Olympic cycle.

"It's a new event, it was in the World Championships for the first time in 2017 and since then it's just exploded.

"I think it's going to be one of the most exciting spectacles."