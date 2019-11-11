Hannah Miley helps design medals for Glasgow 2019 

Scotland's most successful ever female swimmer has unveiled the championship medals.

Design: Hannah Miley helped design the medals for Glasgow 2019.

Scotland's most successful female swimmer Hannah Miley has helped design the official medals for the European Championships in Glasgow.

Triple-Olympian Miley, who has won more medals than any other Scottish female swimmer throughout her career, was given the opportunity to have her say on how the medals should look through her role as an Official Championships Ambassador.

As her design was unveiled, Hannah said: "I helped out with the design, I got to have an impact on what was good and what needed tweaking.

"I just wanted the athletes wearing them to be proud and to represent the city.

"It just showcases the iconic parts of Glasgow and gives the winners a little bit of Glasgow to take home with them."

Glasgow 2019 will see 40 short course (25m pool format) events take place across five days later this month.

Miley will miss the event as she continues her recovery from ankle surgery but the Aberdeen-based swimmer hasn't ruled out a fourth appearance at the Olympics next year.

She added: "My recovery is on track, it has allowed me to enjoy swimming in a different way.

"The Olympic trials are next year so it is just to wait and see how that goes.

"I'm keeping my cards close to my chest."

