Lee McGregor wants re-match at 'dream venue' Tynecastle

British and Commonwealth champion wants to face Kash Farooq at the home of Hearts.

Champ: Lee McGregor with his IBF world youth, Commonwealth and British title belts STV

Newly crowned British champion Lee McGregor wants to bring a huge title fight to Tynecastle Park - and believes a re-match with Kash Farooq would sell out the home of his beloved football club.

Edinburgh's McGregor is basking in his new title after defeating Glasgow fighter Farooq on Saturday by a split judges' decision.

The 23-year-old added the Lonsdale belt to his Commonwealth bamtamweight title and is now dreaming big in his professional career.

Asked about the possibility of fighting at Hearts' home ground ground, McGregor said: "A year ago I would have said no, but now it is crazy - the support and the fanbase I am building is really exciting.

"Everyone knows I am diehard Jambo and Hearts are right on board with me.

"I am sure the fight at Tynecastle will happen one day. I think Kash is the perfect opponent to sell that fight out. It will probably be for European or world honours.

"I'm not counting anything out at the moment, I'll keep preparing and training hard and I'll be ready for whatever my team bring.

"But I also want the whole city behind me - the whole of Edinburgh and the whole of Scotland behind me.

"Although I'm a Hearts fan and although Tynecastle is my dream venue I want Hibs fans to get behind me and support me as well.

"I want to gather the whole city, the two teams, together and let's make some special nights come to Edinburgh."

Judges ruled in favour of McGregor, right. SNS Group

Judges were split at the bout at Glasgow's Emirates Arena on Saturday with scores of 114-113 in favour of each fighter and a decisive card marked 115-112 for McGregor.

That three-point margin - in a fight where McGregor was deducted a point for holding - raised eyebrows among fans and pundits.

The result has been branded "controversial" in some quarters but the champion is trying not to focus on negative comments and claims the arguments only make him hungrier to take on Farooq again.

McGregor said: "At the end of the day it was a close, gruelling fight that could have gone either way and the judges preferred my work - it is as simple as that.

"I think the scorecard is more what the outcry was about, rather than me winning.

"It's just making me more hungry, so if the re-match gets made then let's get it on - I am more than happy because I was born to do this."

