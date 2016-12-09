'Warriors must beat Racing 92 to maintain European hopes'

Gregor Townsend rates the French giants as one of the continent's elite sides.

Glasgow Warriors must secure at least one victory against Racing 92 to have any hope of progression in the Champions Cup says coach Gregor Townsend.

The Scottish side have never reached the knockout stage of Europe's top club competition and face a daunting trip to France to take on a side Townsend regards as among the continent's elite.

Racing boast some of the sport's greats including New Zealand icon and World Cup winner Dan Carter, fellow All Black Joe Rokocoko as well as a host of internationals from South Africa and France.

Sitting in second place going into Saturday's game, Townsend said: "It's huge. I think we're in the mix in the Champions Cup, we had an excellent win against Leicester and a disappointing defeat.

"After two games we have five points and we need to back that up with more points.

"It would be great if we could win them both and that's the target but we need to go into our final two games having had at least one win over these next two matches."

A Boxing Day clash with Edinburgh follows the double-header with Racing and Townsend is in no doubt as to the challenge facing his men.

"They're [Racing] among the top three, top four sides in Europe," Townsend added.

"They were runners-up last year and French champions so that gives you the right to be classed among the best in Europe.

"They've spent a lot of money to become one of the leading lights in Europe. They've got some of the best players the game has ever seen.

"So we know the tests ahead of us, we know the players in their team will play close to their maximum in the Champions Cup.

"Last year (in Paris) we had chances against them. We had a few line breaks that didn't lead to tries. And then in the second half they just got the upper hand, especially in the set-piece. We know we'll have chances, we've just got to make sure we take them."

