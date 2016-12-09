Frustrated Phil Burleigh wants to build Edinburgh Rugby momentum

Return to Challenge Cup duty focuses minds after damaging Pro 12 defeats

Form: Phil Burleigh admits the Pro 12 table makes for bad reading SNS Group

Phil Burleigh insists there is no crisis of confidence at Edinburgh Rugby ahead of their European double header against Stade Francais.

Edinburgh return to Challenge Cup duty after back-to-back defeats in Wales to Dragons and Ospreys respectively.

These results have the capital side sitting tenth in the Pro 12 table, above just Italian strugglers Zebre and Treviso, with three wins and seven defeats to show for the campaign.

But in the Challenge Cup they sit top of Pool 5 with maximum points from wins over Timisoara and Harlequins, ahead of matches against star-studded Stade.

Burleigh, who starts at inside centre at Murrayfield on Saturday night, said: "Unfortunately [the Pro 12 form] doesn't look that good on paper.

"We have put some really good performances out there but it has been frustrating at times.

"We've been going really well in [the Challenge Cup] and I think that could give us some confidence going forward, especially into the Pro 12, after these two games.

"It is a big game this week against Stade Francais, a well-renowned team worldwide, and I would like to think we will be able to beat them.

"We have beaten Harlequins and Ulster and I know that there is confidence here among the guys."

The Parisien visitors this weekend arrive in Scotland on the back of a thumping victory over Bayonne in the Top 14.

Stade field French international Pascal Pape, Australia scrum half Will Genia, and Springboks Willem Alberts and Morne Steyn in their XV for the match.

Burleigh, who will win his 50th cap for Edinburgh in the match, said: "They are a very good side who won 51-5 at the weekend.

"The French teams always like to throw the ball about and get some nice fancy tries.

"We have to counteract that.

"Home advantage is huge and we love playing here. When tend to win a lot of our games at Murrayfield.

"These two games are big games for us and if we win them that will give us a lot of confidence, especially leading into the 1872 Cup game.

"It will all start building up through this month."