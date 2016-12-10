Glasgow Warriors boost European hopes with win over Racing 92

Gregor Townsend's side claimed a 14-23 win to stay alive in the European Champions Cup.

Big win: Warriors got the result they needed in Paris. SNS Group

Glasgow Warriors gave their European Champions Cup a shot in the arm with a famous 14-23 win over Racing 92 in Paris.

Juan Imhoff put the hosts ahead with an early converted try, but Gregor Townsend's side rallied through two Finn Russell penalties.

Alex Dunbar was put through to score soon after following some patient attacking play from the visitors.

Ali Price crossed the line to put the Warriors in a commanding position not long after the start of the second half, with Russell's conversion and another penalty taking the Glasgow side well clear.

Dan Carter scored a late try for Racing 92, but Glasgow Warriors came away with a hugely important win.

"It was great to see the players go out and perform," Townsend said after the win. "The effort the players put in defensively won us the game today.

"The three defeats were tough & we never like to lose at home but the effort has been there. This is what these players are capable of."