Edinburgh beat Stade Francais despite Burleigh dismissal

Damien Hoyland, Ben Toolis and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne all scored tries for the Pro 12 side.

Victory: The home side claimed the win over French opposition. SNS Group

Edinburgh beat Stade Francais 28-23 in Pool Five of the Challenge Cup, although they had to so with a man disadvantage.

Centre Phil Burleigh was dismissed in the 55th minute for an unprovoked slap in the face of prop Pascal Pape, but the home side rallied to claim the victory at Murrayfield.



Damien Hoyland, Ben Toolis and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne all scored tries for the Guinness PRO12 side, with fly-half Duncan Weir adding 13 points in the form of three penalties and two conversions.

Stade's tries were scored by centre Waisea Nayacalevu and flanker Sekou Macalou, with Morne Steyn kicking two penalties and conversions and a drop goal.

The result saw Edinburgh move two points clear of Harlequins at the top of the pool, while Stade remained in third, six points clear of winless Timisoara.