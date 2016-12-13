  • STV
Glasgow Warriors co-captain Henry Pyrgos signs new contract

The 27-year-old scrum-half will be staying at Scotstoun until at least May 2019.

Deal: Pyrgos has been at Warriors for six and a half years.
Glasgow Warriors have announced that club co-captain Henry Pyrgos has signed a new deal keeping him at the club until 2019.

The scrum-half has been at Warriors for six and a half years, during which time he has become a Scotland international and earned 18 caps.

The 27-year-old will continue to be a key player for the side as they adapt to the change of coach when Gregor Townsend is replaced by Dave Rennie at the end of the season.

"I'm really happy to sign for another two years, it was an easy decision," Pyrgos told Warriors' official website.

"I love everything about Glasgow Warriors and the club means a huge amount to me.

"I've had a brief chat with Dave Rennie and he told me about his vision for the club and his rugby philosophy, and it's exciting.

"What he's done in the game speaks for itself and to have someone of Dave's quality coming in is brilliant for the club."

He added: "This is my seventh year at the Warriors and winning the Guinness PRO12 two years ago has been the standout moment.

"I'm excited for the future here and we'll be working extremely hard to continue to compete for trophies every season. I believe we have a squad capable of doing that and that's the main reason I wanted to stay."

Gregor Townsend welcomed Pyrgos' decision to extend his stay, saying: "It's brilliant news for the club that Henry has signed for another two years.

"He is one of our leaders and has developed a huge amount in his time at the club. Now he is helping the club continue to improve and evolve on and off the pitch.

"There is a lot more to come from him on the playing side and we are really fortunate to have such a high quality group of scrum halves right now."

