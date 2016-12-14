  • STV
Duncan Hodge: Pascal Pape fall 'not something we want to see'

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Acting Edinburgh Rugby boss accepts blame for Phil Burleigh's part in Stade Francais incident

Off: Phil Burleigh is red carded following the incident with Pascal Pape at Murrayfield
Off: Phil Burleigh is red carded following the incident with Pascal Pape at Murrayfield SNS Group

Edinburgh Rugby acting head coach Duncan Hodge insists his side take the blame for the incident that led to Phil Burleigh's red card against Stade Francais - but he has welcomed the warning issued to Pascal Pape for his theatrical reaction to Burleigh's raised hand.

New Zealander centre Burleigh was handed a one week ban by World Rugby on Wednesday for striking Pape during Edinburgh's European Challenge Cup victory.

But the lion's share of attention has fallen on the 36-year-old France second row's reaction, after tumbling to the ground in apparent agony from Burleigh's blow.

Hodge was quick to condemn Burleigh's part in the flashpoint, but welcomed the censure issued to the 65-cap French lock for falling "in an exaggerated manner", described by the citing commissioner as an act "contrary to good sportsmanship".

Hodge said: "There was obviously a wee bit of contact to the face and we ended up with a red card and we are putting our hands up there. We were at fault.

"I don't know how hard he struck him but it looked like he had taken a knock-out blow.

"If he has had a warning for that then, yes, I would agree it is not something we want to see in terms of the values we are trying to set."

Hodge makes eight changes to his line-up to face Stade in Paris on Thursday night, admitted the shirt turnaround between games has forced his hand, particularly in the pack.

Simon Berghan and Ross Ford are promoted to the starting front row alongside Alasdair Dickinson, Fraser McKenzie replaces co-captain Grant Gilchrist at lock while Nasi Manu and Cornell Du Preez enter the back row.

Tom Brown comes in at wing while Jason Tovey replaces Duncan Weir at stand-off.

Hodge said: "There are some guys who need rugby and there are some changes that needed to be made.

"Playing against a physical team, five days apart and with travel is tough on the body.

"We just want to keep winning and if we want to do well in this pool then we need to pick up some away wins as well.

"The hard bit is that they are a different side at home, plus a five day turnaround is not easy with travel.

"I think we need to take the game to them. They are a big, physical team and we need to move them around."

