Townsend: Scottish rugby should be inspired by Warriors' wins

Gregor Townsend says Scottish rugby should take inspiration from Glasgow Warriors' back-to-back wins over French champions Racing 92.

Warriors followed up last weekend's Paris triumph with a 23-7 European Champions Cup victory over last year's runners-up at Scotstoun.

Townsend said: "It's a huge achievement, says a lot about our players and their ability, and not just in attack and defence, the set-piece and the intelligence of their decisions.

"It's a great statement to say to our players, to say to people in Scottish rugby, that we can take on the best and beat them.

"We just have to take that on in the next two games. We looked at four or five wins as a necessity to get out the group. We have got three now, we have two games to go, which will be very tough."

Glasgow were utterly dominant in the first half, crossing through Josh Strauss and Fraser Brown inside 13 minutes and went 23-0 up inside 47 minutes when scrum-half Ali Price grabbed his third try in three matches.

But they were pushed back for the last half hour and never really threatened to claim a bonus point.

"We set ourselves really high standards and in the first 50 minutes we achieved them," said Townsend, who revealed man-of-the-match Finn Russell was a late injury doubt after suffering a calf strain in the warm-up.

"The last half hour we didn't play as well. We know we will have to play 80-minutes rugby when Munster come calling. They are playing outstanding rugby.

"Before the game, I said it was going to go right down to the wire and didn't think it would be a bonus-point game given how good their defence has been in the last few seasons.

"So to even be talking about it seems bizarre but we will look at how we can improve that last 30 minutes."