Hamish Watson: Glasgow aren't in amazing form - we can beat them

Edinburgh Rugby star desperate to 'put one on' Warriors in the 1872 Cup

Clash: Hamish Watson is fired up to take on Glasgow Warriors on Boxing Day
Edinburgh Rugby flanker Hamish Watson has played down the form of Glasgow Warriors ahead of the 1872 Cup first leg - insisting he is confident of recording a win in the fixture.

Warriors turned heads across Europe by defeating illustrious French champions Racing 92 home and away in the Champions Cup.

But Edinburgh have won the annual intra-Scottish trophy the last two years and will be focused on raising their game - as they did in impressive home wins over Harlequins, Ulster and Stade Francais this year - to gain a first leg advantage at Murrayfield on Boxing Day.

Scotland openside Watson said: "We will do it by doing what we are good at, playing the way we can play.

"Obviously they have done well in the past two weeks but before that they were really struggling for form.

"They aren't on an amazing run. They beat Racing comfortably but I still think we can get the win over them.

"Over the last few seasons we always step up for these big games and sometimes we struggle against the teams lower down in the league.

"Glasgow are a good team, who have been very good over the last four or five seasons in the Pro 12, so it will be great to put one over our rivals but also to pick up points."

Watson started all three autumn tests for the national side and knows many of his Glasgow counterparts well from Vern Cotter's training camps.

But the back row forward said he would not be worried about impressing the national team head coach, and instead focused on gaining the bragging rights over the Warriors.

Watson said: "Some of us are good friends but once it gets to the game it will be 80 minutes of knocking each other about.

"I can't wait for the game, and I can't wait to put one on them."

