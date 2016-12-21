Edinburgh Rugby must cut out 'silly errors' to beat Warriors

Alasdair Dickinson confident the hosts will rise to the occasion in 1872 Cup first leg

Derby: Alasdair Dickinson is back from injury to play in the festive Scottish derby SNS Group

Edinburgh Rugby are working on some Boxing Day surprises to spring on Glasgow Warriors.

But Alasdair Dickinson knows the 1872 Cup game plan will count for nothing if the capital side do not get their basics right at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh are the cup holders after wresting it from the Warriors' grasp in New Year 2015, and retaining it last year.

But they will go into the first leg as underdogs after Gregor Townsend's impressive double demolition of Racing 92 in the Champions Cup.

Asked how you beat a team who have put the French champions and last year's European runners-up to the sword, Scotland prop Dickinson said: "That's the million dollar question.

"We have got a few things up our sleeve but I don't want to expose anything too much.

"We have to do our basics so much better because the last few weeks we have let ourselves down with silly errors.

"Discipline is a major thing against Glasgow because they are full of confidence and they are an outstanding team.

"We must up our game and be on the ball on Boxing Day."

Edinburgh continue to be an enigma under acting head coach Duncan Hodge, looking outstanding in home victories over Harlequins, Ulster and Stade Francais, but falling to limp defeats against Zebre, Dragons and Cardiff, amongst others.

Dickinson said: "That is probably our Achilles heel.

"I can't put my finger on it but when the big teams come we seem to up our game, and it is something we have to remedy.

"Our league position says it all.

"I don't think that's going to matter at the weekend though - Edinburgh v Glasgow is always a big occasion."