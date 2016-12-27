Townsend pleased with Warriors' composure in 1872 Cup win

Glasgow Warriors came from behind to claim a 25-12 win over Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

Victory: Warriors came from behind to win at Murrayfield. SNS Group

Glasgow Warriors boss Gregor Townsend praised his side's composure in coming from behind to beat Edinburgh in the 1872 Cup.

The visitors to Murrayfield found themselves behind midway through the first half, but rallied following tries from Junior Bulumakau, Josh Strauss and Alex Dunbar to take victory in the first leg of the competition.

It was the Warriors' first win over Edinburgh in the 1872 Cup in four attempts, having lost their last three matches in the competition.

"I'm very pleased, it has been a long time coming," said Townsend.

"To finally win by 13 points considering where we were mid-way through the first half was excellent.

"Our control in defence was very good; no one was flying out of line.

"Then when it came to Alex Dunbar's try in the second half it must have been proceeded by around 30 phases. That demands patience to get the breakthrough and in the end it also required a bit of skill."