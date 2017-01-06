  • STV
Warriors coach issues hands-off warning over Finn Russell

Scott McClymont Scott McClymont

Gregor Townsend has told Europe's top clubs the Scotland star is not for sale.

Gregor Townsend has issued a hands-off warning to some of Europe's top clubs over Finn Russell, insisting the Scotland star is not for sale.

The 24-year-old is reported to be a target for a number of leading clubs in both England and France with his current Warriors deal set to expire in 2018.

Bath, Montpellier and Toulon have all been credited with interest in the fly-half following a series of excellent performances for both club and country.

Russell was pivotal in Glasgow's European Champions Cup victories over Racing 92 but Townsend is determined to keep hold of his young talent.

Asked if the player was for sale, Townsend said: "No, not at all. He's contracted and we look forward to him being here for the next season and a half, and hopefully beyond.

"Obviously our job is to get the best out of Finn and the team. He's put in a lot of work in training and he's getting the rewards by playing really well."

Russell signed his current deal with Warriors in October 2015, having helped the club lift the PRO12 title.

Townsend, who refused to confirm claims Tommy Seymour, Peter Horne and Tim Swinson had agreed new deals, believes Russell is still enjoying life in Scotland.

He added: "He seems very happy here and obviously he has got a contract for the next couple of seasons so make the most of his time here and I can't predict what will happen after that."

