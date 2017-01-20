WP Nel ruled out of Scotland's Six Nations campaign

Neck injury means the 30-year-old will not compete in this year's tournament.

WP Nel: Prop will miss the Six Nations. SNS

WP Nel will miss Scotland's Six Nations campaign with a neck injury.

The prop was hurt while playing for club side Edinburgh last week and further scans have shown he will not be able to play for Vern Cotter's men.

Nel has made 15 appearances for his country but will have to sit out the tournament, which begins with Scotland hosting Ireland next month.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Dark Blues said: "Scotland and Edinburgh Rugby prop Willem Nel has been ruled out of the forthcoming RBS 6 Nations with a neck injury it was confirmed today.

"An MRI scan on Wednesday at Spire Murrayfield Hospital revealed that the tighthead prop damaged an intervertebral disc in his neck during a significant collision in his club's European Challenge Cup win over Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop on Saturday.

"Nel will now have a second specialist assessment at Spire this Monday to consider his programme of recovery, including whether corrective surgery is required."