Edinburgh secure home Challenge Cup quarter with victory

The Gunners claimed a comfortable 49-3 victory over Timisoara at Myreside.

SNS Group

Edinburgh secured a home quarter-final in the European Challenge Cup as they marked their move to Myreside with a comfortable 49-3 victory over Timisoara Saracens in their final Pool Five fixture.

Playing at the stadium for the first time as part of their trial relocation from Murrayfield, the Scottish side registered seven tries against their Romanian opponents, with captain Neil Cochrane contributing two on his 50th appearance for the hosts.

Edinburgh required a victory to guarantee qualification for the last eight as pool winners, with a bonus-point triumph ensuring their next-round tie would be at home, and it did not take long to become clear they were going to get the whole job done.

Tries from Cochrane, Cornell du Preez and Blair Kinghorn, plus conversions each time from Duncan Weir, gave Edinburgh a 21-0 lead by the half-hour mark.

Michael Allen then touched down the bonus-point try in the 38th minute, with Weir again adding the extras to see the home side head in at the break 28-0 up.

Timisoara were first on the scoresheet in the second half as Valentin Calafeteanu kicked an early penalty.

Normal service was then resumed as Cochrane scored his second try, converted by Weir, before Jason Tovey and Damien Hoyland added one each.

Both of those efforts were successfully converted by Tovey, who had replaced Weir.