Glasgow Warriors beat Leicester to make Champions Cup quarters

Glasgow Warriors claimed a famous 43-0 win over Leicester Tigers to qualify for the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup for the first time in their history.

Gregor Townsend's side inflicted only the second European defeat on Leicester at Welford Road in 10 years to make the final eight of the competition, scoring six tries and tallying 43 points in emphatic style.

Warriors outclassed Tigers in every way, dominating the game from start to finish, with home coach Aaron Mauger's set to face some pressing questions after such a humiliating defeat.

Tommy Seymour, Mark Bennett, Jonny Gray, Tim Swinson and Ryan Wilson all crossed the line for Glasgow, with a penalty try also registered.