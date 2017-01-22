Townsend: Win over Leicester one of Glasgow's 'best ever'

Glasgow Warriors made history, beating Leicester Tigers to make the Champions Cup quarters.

History: Warriors made the final eight for the first time. SNS Group

Gregor Townsend hailed Glasgow Warriors' win over Leicester Tigers as "one of our ever best ever," with the Scots making the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup for the first time.

Glasgow cruised into the last-eight for the first time in their history after claiming a six-try, 43-0 win - 19 years after shipping 90 points against the same opponents on the same ground.

"It's a great end to the chapter, from where Scottish rugby started in professional rugby and where it is today," Warriors head coach Townsend said.

"Some 20 years ago, Glasgow were conceding 90 points, and 10 years ago there wasn't that much hope in the future of professional rugby with one of the (Scottish) teams closing down and the other two not doing well.

"Now, we've got a situation where we've had a huge number of fans down here and the team winning.

"Leicester are a very good team, but the way we started and got that first try would have affected their confidence and it gave us huge confidence that if we were accurate and worked really hard, there could be space there.

"That was one of our best-ever performances, and it got its rewards in the end when the players' desire to win meant we managed to keep going for the 80 minutes."